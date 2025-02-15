How to watch today's Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid will be eager to bounce back to winning ways in La Liga when they travel to El Sadar on Saturday to take on Osasuna.

Osasuna head into this fixture fresh off a dramatic 1-1 draw against their former manager Jagoba Arrasate and his Real Mallorca side in the Balearic Islands. The hosts trailed late after Vedat Muriqi converted an 81st-minute penalty, but a last-gasp equaliser from Enzo Boyomo salvaged a point.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos have already secured the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season as they continue their pursuit of both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League crowns. Madrid currently sits atop the table, holding a slender one-point lead over city rivals Atlético Madrid.

The visitors come into this clash riding the momentum of a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie on Wednesday night. However, their domestic form has hit a bit of a rough patch, with just one point collected from their last two La Liga outings. They suffered a 1-0 setback against Espanyol in early February before settling for a 1-1 stalemate in last weekend’s heated Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio El Sadar

La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET/7:15 am PT on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Osasuna team news

Osasuna are set to be without Raul García, who remains sidelined with an ankle issue, while Boyomo will miss out due to suspension after picking up a caution just before his goal last weekend. Jorge Herrando is expected to slot into the back four, but head coach José Ángel Ziganda may otherwise keep faith with the same starting XI, with Bryan Zaragoza and Rubén García operating in the wide areas.

Up front, Ante Budimir, who has already notched 12 league goals this season, will once again spearhead the attack.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid, meanwhile, remain without defensive stalwarts Lucas Vázquez, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal due to injury. However, they emerged unscathed from their midweek clash with Manchester City, avoiding any fresh fitness concerns.

Ancelotti is likely to stick with an unchanged lineup, meaning Raul Asencio will continue to partner Aurelien Tchouaméni at the heart of the defence in light of Madrid’s injury crisis. Dani Ceballos has been making the most of his recent opportunities and is expected to retain his place in midfield, potentially keeping veteran playmaker Luka Modric on the bench once again.

Brahim Díaz, who made an impact off the bench against City, is unlikely to break into the starting XI, with Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham set to lead Madrid’s attacking charge.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links