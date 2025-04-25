How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride will take on Angel City in the NWSL at the Inter and Co. Stadium on Friday.

Orlando are third in the standings and will be looking to chase down leaders Kansas, who only have a three-point advantage. Angel City are sixth in the standings and are also in the hunt for more points to climb up the league table. Both these teams are heading into this fixture on the back of defeats.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Inter and Co Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride will look to bounce back at home against Angel City FC after suffering their first loss of the 2025 season, a 1-0 defeat to Washington Spirit last weekend. The Pride created plenty of chances in that match but were unable to convert, with Barbra Banda notably hitting the crossbar.

Key players like goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, who has started 34 consecutive regular-season matches, and captain Marta are expected to lead the team. Orlando’s lineup is mostly healthy, though Simone Charley remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, and Luana is out due to illness.

Angel City FC team news

Angel City FC comes into this match after a heavy 4-0 home loss to NJ/NY Gotham FC, marking their first defeat of the 2025 season. They currently sit fifth in the standings with a 2-1-2 record and will be aiming to improve on their 1-3-2 all-time record against Orlando Pride. The squad has seen some positive developments with the return of Christen Press from a long-term ACL injury, boosting their attacking options.

However, Angel City still face injury challenges with key players Jun Endo, Ali Riley, and Sydney Leoux absent.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

