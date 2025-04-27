How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Magic vs Celtics NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Orlando Magic, seeded seventh, will welcome the second-seeded Boston Celtics to Kia Center on Sunday as their first-round playoff series continues.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Magic and the Celtics will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date Sunday, April 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Magic and the Celtics live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Local TV Channel: FDSFL, and NBCS-BOS

FDSFL, and NBCS-BOS Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Orlando Magic team news & key performers

On the other side, Orlando’s young star Paolo Banchero is having a breakout series, averaging 32.3 points and 4 assists per game. Franz Wagner has been equally impressive, putting up 26.7 points and pulling down 4.7 rebounds a night. Wendell Carter Jr. is providing another scoring option, while Anthony Black has been active on the boards with 3.3 rebounds. The Magic have struggled a bit from beyond the arc, shooting just 28.4%, and are hitting 68.9% of their free throws. Defensively, they’re giving up 36.6% from long range and averaging 39 rebounds per outing.

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

Jayson Tatum has been leading the way for Boston this postseason, averaging 26.5 points and 11.5 boards per contest, while Jaylen Brown has chipped in 23.7 points and 2.7 assists. Derrick White has also been a steady contributor, and Payton Pritchard has been active on the glass with 1.3 rebounds per game. As a team, Boston is connecting on 36.6% of their three-point attempts and shooting 76.7% from the free-throw line, while defensively holding opponents to just 28.4% from deep and snagging 42.3 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Head-to-Head Record