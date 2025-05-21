How to watch today's Orlando City vs Nashville SC US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Orlando City and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City and Nashville meet at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup, renewing a rivalry that has seen high drama in recent years.

Orlando, the 2022 Open Cup champions, enter this knockout clash riding a 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including a dominant 3-0 win over Inter Miami in their latest league outing.

Nashville, meanwhile, are also in strong form—unbeaten in their last six—and currently sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference. Both teams see this fixture as a prime opportunity to move closer to silverware, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

How to watch Orlando City vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC kick-off time

The match will be played at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

For Orlando City, the squad is healthy and full of confidence after a series of commanding performances, including a 5-0 rout of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the previous round of the Open Cup.

Martín Ojeda leads the team with eight goals, while goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has kept six clean sheets in 13 games, anchoring a defense that has not conceded in the last three head-to-heads against Nashville.

Oscar Pareja has a full complement of players available, with no suspensions or major injuries reported, allowing him to stick with a settled starting eleven.

Nashville SC team news

Nashville SC also arrive with a largely fit squad and plenty of momentum, having edged past the Chattanooga Red Wolves 1-0 in the previous round thanks to a goal from Josh Bauer.

Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge share the team lead with six goals each, while Daniel Lovitz and Andy Najar have contributed four assists apiece.

Manager B.J. Callaghan has no suspensions to worry about and is expected to field his strongest lineup, with the team’s defensive resilience and unbeaten run giving them belief they can end Orlando’s impressive home streak in the Open Cup.

