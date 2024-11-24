How to watch today's Orlando City vs Atlanta United MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will take on Atlanta United in the MLS conference semi-final at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando finished fourth in the league stage whereas as Atlanta were ninth. However, recent form favours Atlanta who have won four out of their last five games. The hosts have not been able to clinch concecutive wins, a run that they will hope to end with a win in this fixture.

How to watch Orlando City vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United kick-off time

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 3.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando City team news

Orlando City were missing Mason Stajduhar in their previous match, and the goalkeeper continues to recover from a lower leg injury, ruling him out of this fixture as well.

There are no other injury concerns in the Orlando camp ahead of their big clash on Sunday.

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be without Brooks Lennon, who recently underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

Edwin Mosquera is sidelined with a knee injury, while Quentin Westberg remains unavailable due to a head injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

