How to watch Oregon vs Indiana NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This weekend features one of college football’s marquee matchups as undefeated Indiana hits the road to take on Oregon in a high-stakes clash between Big Ten and Pac-12 powerhouses.

The Hoosiers are flying high at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play, riding momentum from a gritty road win over Iowa and an eye-popping 63-10 demolition of ranked Illinois. Indiana's offense has been an absolute juggernaut, averaging nearly 49 points per game and ranking fourth nationally in scoring—there’s no questioning their firepower.

Oregon, meanwhile, enters this showdown coming off a statement victory at then-top-10 Penn State. Sure, that win looks a touch less impressive after PSU’s shellacking at UCLA last week, but the Ducks remain firmly in the conversation as one of the nation's elite teams with genuine playoff aspirations. This one’s shaping up to be a clash of offensive fireworks and strategic chess between two unbeaten squads with everything on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs Indiana NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE:Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Oregon vs Indiana: Date and kick-off time

The Ducks will take on the Hoosiers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR.

Date Saturday, October 11, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, OR

How to watch Oregon vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+, Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Oregon vs Indiana team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

In their last outing, Oregon edged the Penn State Nittany Lions 30-24 in a nail-biter. Dante Moore was electric, completing 29-of-39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, showing pinpoint accuracy with zero interceptions. He added 35 yards on 10 carries to keep the defense honest.

On the ground, Dierre Hill Jr. gashed the Nittany Lions for 82 yards on just 10 attempts (8.2 YPC) and chipped in a receiving touchdown on two catches for 12 yards. Dakorien Moore provided a reliable target, hauling in seven receptions for 89 yards, averaging 12.7 per grab.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Indiana, meanwhile, squeaked past the Iowa Hawkeyes 20-15. Fernando Mendoza put together a solid performance, going 13-of-23 for 233 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also chipping in 26 rushing yards on eight carries.

Roman Hemby powered the ground game with 86 yards on 15 carries (5.7 YPC) and added a short reception for five yards. Elijah Sarratt was the go-to weapon in the passing game, racking up six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, consistently keeping Iowa’s secondary on its heels.