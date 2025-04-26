How to Watch Oregon Spring Game: Live Stream NCAA Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Oregon Spring Game NCAA Football.

The Oregon Ducks’ annual Spring Game is this Saturday in Autzen Stadium, offering fans their first look at a revamped roster and the next era of Ducks football under head coach Dan Lanning. With significant roster turnover following the departure of stars like quarterback Dillon Gabriel and receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL, this year’s scrimmage is set to showcase a wealth of new talent eager to make an impact in 2025.

Event Information

When Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET Where Autzen Stadium TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

All eyes will be on quarterback Dante Moore, a high-profile transfer from UCLA, who is already generating Heisman buzz thanks to his arm talent and fit in Will Stein’s offense. Moore’s connection with five-star freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore is one of the most anticipated storylines, as the duo looks to ignite an offense that has been retooled.

The Spring Game will stick to a traditional format: four 15-minute quarters with a running clock, except for scoring plays, penalties, and the final three minutes of each half. While the playbook will be “vanilla” to avoid giving away new schemes, expect plenty of downfield throws and big plays designed to excite the crowd. Adding to the festivities, former Oregon coaches and players—including Rich Brooks, Mike Bellotti, Christian Gonzalez, and Bucky Irving—will serve as guest coaches, and the day will feature a military appreciation theme with tributes and an F-15 flyover.

