How to Watch On TV: A Black History Month Special: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Entertainment Tonight co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner present "CBS Presents ON TV: A Black History Month Special" tonight at 8:00 PM ET on CBS, celebrating Black excellence in television.

Program Details

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT TV Channel CBS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!) Hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner

Special Highlights

The one-hour special features interviews with African American stars from both past and present who have influenced society and culture through their groundbreaking television work. The program will spotlight pioneering actors, news reporters, and iconic shows like "Star Trek" and "All in the Family," while also featuring interviews with current CBS stars.

Host Background

This special holds deep personal significance for both hosts. Nischelle Turner, celebrating 26 years in the industry, made history in 2021 as the first Black woman to co-host Entertainment Tonight. Kevin Frazier, who has been with ET for 20 years, brings his own powerful perspective, inspired by his grandfather's struggles during the Jim Crow era.

The special examines CBS's evolution in diversity, highlighting that the network now features five scripted shows with Black leads or co-leads, plus three game shows. The program celebrates not just CBS shows but the broader impact of African Americans on television history, offering viewers a comprehensive look at the transformative power of representation in media.

This special broadcast comes during a significant Black History Month, as communities nationwide continue to celebrate Black history, culture, and education through various programs and initiatives.

