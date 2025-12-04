How to watch Ole Miss vs Notre Dame NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The undefeated Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) are set to roll out the welcome mat, and maybe pull it out from under the visitors, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) arrive in Oxford, where the Rebels have rattled off four straight home victories and look every bit like a team guarding its turf with pride.

Ole Miss is coming off an 81-67 statement win over George Mason, a game where Christeen Iwuala went to work in the paint, piling up 14 points and 10 boards in a blue-collar, lunch-pail performance. Cotie McMahon chipped in another 14 points, giving the Rebels a balanced yet relentless attack that’s becoming their calling card.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss vs Notre Dame NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels will face off against the Fighting Irish in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Thursday, December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Rebels and Fighting Irish live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Ole Miss vs Notre Dame team news & key performers

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Ole Miss isn't just beating teams, the Rebels are steamrolling them. With a staggering +214 scoring margin, they're outclassing opponents by an average of 30.6 points per night, turning most games into track meets where only one side has the horsepower. They're lighting up scoreboards with 83.7 points per game, good for 19th in the nation, and locking down defensively with just 53.1 allowed, a top-25 mark that proves this group isn't all sizzle; there’s plenty of steel behind it.

And at the heart of it all is Cotie McMahon, the Rebels' go-to bucket and emotional engine, pouring in 17.7 points per outing, the 60th-highest scoring clip in the entire country. When McMahon gets downhill and Ole Miss gets rolling, opponents don't just fall behind, they vanish in the rearview mirror.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

One of the brightest gems in Niele Ivey's arsenal is junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, the pride of Merchantville, New Jersey, and right now, she's playing like the best two-way force in college hoops. Hidalgo has turned into a walking bucket from every layer of the floor, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon. She has never averaged fewer than 20 points in a season with Notre Dame, and she rolls into Thursday's showdown with Ole Miss putting up a jaw-dropping 27.0 points per night through six games. And for anyone thinking she’s just an offensive flamethrower? Think again. Hidalgo has been a nightmare for opposing ball-handlers, swiping more than six steals per game to start the year, a one-woman full-court press.

Experience is the name of the game for Notre Dame this season, and the Irish have it stacked to the ceiling: 10 upperclassmen, five of them graduate players. That maturity has allowed Hidalgo to unleash her scoring fury without carrying the entire weight of the offense. Seniors KK Bransford and Cassandre Prosper have emerged as steady and dangerous secondary weapons, each averaging double-digit scoring. Bransford has also carved out her own niche on the glass, pacing the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, not bad for a guard who plays every possession as if it matters.

The rest of the starting lineup rounds out Notre Dame’s identity perfectly. Vanessa De Jesus has stepped into the role of a lethal perimeter sniper, pairing with Hidalgo to give opponents headaches beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4 Gisela Sanchez brings length and interior presence, a towering anchor who ensures the Irish don’t get bullied inside. Together, this group has been Ivey’s constant opening five, the foundation she trusts to set the tone from the opening tip.