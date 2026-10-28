Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Groupama Academy Stadium

Today's game between OL Lyonnes and Inter will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 4:00 PM.

OL Lyonnes vs Inter is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. New subscribers can sign up to access the match.

OL Lyonnes host Inter at the Groupama Academy Stadium in Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with both clubs looking to make their mark in the group phase.

Lyon arrive as the second-placed side in the competition and will be looking to build on a strong domestic run. Jonatan Giraldez's side have been ruthless in front of goal in recent weeks, and the home crowd should expect an attack-minded performance.

Inter, managed by David Sassarini, come into this fixture sitting sixth in the Women's Champions League standings. The Italian side have shown resilience in Serie A Femminile but will need to step up against one of France's strongest clubs.

Lyon's recent Champions League history adds weight to this fixture. The club were beaten finalists last season, falling to Barcelona in the Champions League final, and will be motivated to go deeper in this campaign.

For viewers in the United States, the match is available to stream live. Read on for full details on how to watch.

How to watch OL Lyonnes vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jonatan Giraldez has not confirmed a probable lineup for Lyon ahead of this Women's Champions League fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side, with further updates expected closer to kick-off.

David Sassarini's Inter squad is similarly without confirmed lineup or injury information at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Lyon arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Marseille in the Premiere Ligue, and they also put five past Toulouse earlier in October. The one blemish in that run was a goalless draw against Chelsea FC Women in the Women's Champions League. Across those five matches, Lyon scored 22 goals and conceded none, reflecting an exceptional defensive record alongside their attacking output.

Inter have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with S.S.D. Napoli Femminile in Serie A Femminile, following a 3-0 win over Parma Calcio 1913. In the Women's Champions League, they drew 1-1 with Austria Wien W. Inter have kept three clean sheets across their last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between OL Lyonnes and Inter is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League, Lyon's second-place standing puts them among the frontrunners in the competition, while Inter's sixth-place position means they need a positive result to keep pace with the leading clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OL Lyonnes vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: