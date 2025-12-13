How to watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (10–1) and Oklahoma Sooners (10–1) square off Saturday at the Paycom Center in what shapes up as a heavyweight in-state clash.

Oklahoma comes in riding plenty of momentum after absolutely steamrolling Maryland Eastern Shore 90–37 at home on Sunday. That blowout marked the Sooners’ eighth consecutive win, leaving them just one victory shy of matching the longest streak of the Jennie Baranczyk era. From the opening tip, Oklahoma set the tone and never looked back, securing its fourth wire-to-wire win of the season.

On the other side, Oklahoma State is aiming to notch a statement win against a top-10 opponent for the first time since taking down No. 9 TCU in Stillwater last year. The Cowgirls are brimming with confidence after erupting for a school-record 133 points in their Dec. 6 victory over Mississippi Valley State, showcasing just how explosive their offense can be.

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, December 13, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Sunday, December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cowgirls and the Sooners live on ESPN U nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma team news & key performers

Oklahoma State Cowgirls team news

Oklahoma State brings plenty of firepower and history into this matchup. The Cowgirls boast two of the nation’s most prolific long-range shooters, with Lena Girardi sitting sixth nationally after knocking down 34 triples, while Haleigh Timmer isn’t far behind at 14th with 31 made threes. Inside the arc, Achol Akot has been nearly automatic, ranking fourth in the country by shooting an eye-popping 70.5 per cent from the field. Timmer’s efficiency doesn’t stop there, either, as she also places among the top 20 nationally in both overall shooting percentage and accuracy from beyond the arc.

Jadyn Wooten has been the engine that keeps the offense humming, piling up 66 assists so far. That total ranks 11th nationally, and her pristine 4.40 assist-to-turnover ratio is sixth-best in the country. Depth has also been a calling card for OSU, which joins LSU as the only teams nationwide with seven different players averaging double figures. While the Cowgirls will be without Macey Huard for the 2025–26 season due to injury, the program continues to add to its legacy, entering this game just seven wins shy of 900 all-time victories.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

On the other side, Oklahoma’s youth movement has been turning heads. True freshman Aaliyah Chavez has burst onto the national scene, sweeping up honors as USBWA National Freshman of the Week, SEC Freshman of the Week, NCAA Starting Five of the Week, and earning an AP National Player of the Week honorable mention. Chavez poured in 33 points against No. 25 NC State, the highest scoring output by a freshman anywhere this season, and averaged 23.5 points with four assists across two Sooner wins. The accolades keep piling up, with Chavez already claiming her third SEC Freshman of the Week award.

The Sooners also continue to dominate the double-double conversation. Courtney Paris set the gold standard during her iconic career with 112 straight, and now Raegan Beers is proudly carrying on that tradition. Beers leads all active Division I players with 52 career double-doubles and recently became just the second Sooner, alongside Paris, to record five consecutive double-doubles in a single season. That streak now stands at six, and her five 20-point double-doubles this year are more than anyone else in the country.