How to watch today's Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech College Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to keep their dream season alive as they gear up for a heavyweight clash with the powerhouse Oklahoma Sooners on Monday night at the Women's College World Series.

The Red Raiders have been firing on all cylinders lately, but toppling the Sooners will be no small feat. The defending national champions are back in familiar territory, punching their ticket to the Women's College World Series semifinals for a remarkable ninth consecutive year.

This marks Oklahoma's 18th trip to the WCWS, and they're chasing an eye-popping fifth straight national title — a dynasty in every sense.

Still, Texas Tech isn't just along for the ride. With ace NiJaree Canady leading the charge, the Red Raiders have the swagger and spark of a team writing its own fairytale. In a season that’s starting to feel destined, they'll try to shock the softball world.

The Red Raiders come into this showdown well-rested, having enjoyed a two-day breather since the Women's College World Series got underway. Meanwhile, the Sooners have been grinding it out, already logging three high-stress battles that went right down to the wire.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs the Texas Tech College Softball game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech College Softball game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!), Sling

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech: Date and First-Pitch time

Oklahoma Sooners will take on Texas Tech in an electrifying College Softball game on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Monday, June 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue OGE Energy Field at Devon Park Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech team news, injury reports & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Second-seeded Oklahoma rallied past No. 16 Oregon with a 4-1 win on Sunday, keeping their hopes alive for a historic ninth national championship. The Sooners leaned on the power bats of first baseman Cydney Sanders and catcher Isabela Emerling, while right-hander Sam Landry provided a stellar outing in relief.

Landry was dominant out of the bullpen, tossing 4.1 innings of two-hit ball and striking out six to shut the door on the Ducks. Meanwhile, Sanders showcased her power once again, launching two home runs for the fifth multi-homer game of her college career.

The Sooners' batting order is dangerous from top to bottom — but Ella Parker has been the hammer during their WCWS run. She cranked two homers off Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens, including a dramatic walk-off three-run bomb on Thursday that sent shockwaves through the tournament.

Texas Tech team news

Mihyia Davis, a key sparkplug for Tech's offense, had been one of the most consistent hitters all year — going hitless in just 11 of the Red Raiders’ first 54 games. But she's hit a cold patch at the worst time, going 0-for-6 against Ole Miss and UCLA in the WCWS, including a pair of strikeouts against the Bruins. Prior to that, she'd tallied a knock in 19 of her last 20 games. If Tech wants to shake things up against Oklahoma, getting Davis back on base could be the difference-maker.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech Head-to-Head

The Sooners have had a stranglehold on this rivalry, winning 73 of the 80 all-time meetings against their former Big 12 counterparts. Texas Tech hasn't toppled Oklahoma since 2012, with the Sooners rattling off 37 straight wins since, 14 of those by mercy rule in just five innings.