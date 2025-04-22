How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Thunder vs Grizzlies NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series Tuesday at Paycom Center.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Thunder and the Grizzlies will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Grizzlies live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

Ousmane Dieng remains questionable for OKC as he continues to recover from a calf injury that’s sidelined him since mid-March. Nikola Topić is out for the remainder of the postseason with a torn ACL, while Alex Ducas could make his return after missing Game 1.

Isaiah Hartenstein made a strong impression in his playoff debut, tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in just 21 minutes. He’ll look to build on that effort in Game 2.

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Luguentz Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isiah Hartenstein

Memphis Grizzlies team news & key performers

Memphis continues to deal with a depleted roster. Brandon Clarke (knee) and Jaylen Wells (wrist) are both out until next season, and Zyon Pullin (knee) will also miss Tuesday’s game. GG Jackson II was unavailable for personal reasons in Game 1 but could return to the lineup for the Grizzlies in their attempt to salvage the series.

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Scotty Pippen Jr. | SG/SF: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | PF/C: Zach Edey

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Head-to-Head Record