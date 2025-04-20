How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Thunder vs the Grizzlies NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

After a week on standby, the Oklahoma City Thunder finally have their first-round matchup set for the 2025 NBA Playoffs—squaring off against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, who steamrolled past the Dallas Mavericks to punch their postseason ticket.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs the Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Thunder and the Grizzlies will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Sunday, April 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Grizzlies live on:

National TV : ABC

: ABC Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has been elite on both ends. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a dominant 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, with Jalen Williams and rookie standout Chet Holmgren providing valuable secondary scoring and versatility. Williams chipped in 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while Holmgren added 15 points and eight boards per outing.

The Thunder boast the league’s top defensive rating, surrendering just 107.5 points per game. Opponents shoot a stingy 43.6% from the floor and 34.3% from three against OKC, who also lead the league in steals (10.3 per game) and sit second in blocks (5.7 per game).

Memphis Grizzlies steam news & key performers

Morant leads Memphis with 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per contest, followed closely by Jackson Jr. with 22.2 points and 5.6 boards. Bane adds another 19.2 points and 6.1 rebounds to the mix. Despite allowing 116.8 points per game, the Grizzlies rank 11th in defensive efficiency. They hold opponents to 45.6% shooting from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, while sitting top-three in blocks (5.6 per game) and seventh in steals (8.8 per game).

