How to Watch Ohio State Spring Game: Live Stream NCAA Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Ohio State Spring Game: NCAA Football.

The Buckeyes' annual Spring Game is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, at noon in Ohio Stadium. This event is the fan’s first chance to get a glimpse of the reigning national champions preparing for the 2025 season. Head coach Ryan Day has emphasized the importance of this scrimmage, calling it a crucial step in ensuring the team starts the season strong, especially with a Week 1 matchup against Texas looming.

Game Information

When Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 12:00 PM ET Where Ohio Stadium TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Spring Game will feature an offense-versus-defense format, with the offense representing the "Scarlet" team and the defense as "Gray." For the first few series, experienced players will engage in "thud" tempo—contact without tackling—to preserve their health. Afterward, full tackling will commence for most players, though quarterbacks will remain non-contact throughout. This structure is the same as previous years but reflects Day’s focus on preparing a younger roster for competitive play.

Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin are vying for the starting quarterback position following Will Howard's departure. Fans can expect both players to showcase their skills during this scrimmage. True freshman cornerback Devin Sanchez is already turning heads in practice and could play a pivotal role in Ohio State's defensive rotation this fall.

Live stream Ohio State Spring Game on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.