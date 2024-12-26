How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the City Ground on Thursday.

The hosts' impressive run of form has resulted in the team finding themselves at fourth place ahead of the festive period. They will be hoping to pick up a fourth straight win in the league.

With one win their last five league games, Ange Postecoglou's Spurs have struggled this season and are 11th in the standings. They will be desperate to get wins in the bag.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played at the City Ground on Thursday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Ibrahim Sangaré remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury. Danilo will also miss the festive schedule due to an ankle issue.

Nicolas Domínguez is unavailable for the Boxing Day match after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season, resulting in a suspension.

Tottenham team news

Rodrigo Bentancur is eligible to play again after completing his domestic suspension. However, he may be on the bench for this fixture.

Spurs remain heavily affected by injuries, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defenders Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and attackers Richarlison and Wilson Odobert all ruled out for their trip to Nottingham Forest.

