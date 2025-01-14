+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
City Ground, Nottingham
GOAL

How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at the City Ground on Tuesday.
The Reds have a six-point advantage at the top of the league standings with a game in hand over their competitors. Arne Slot's team will be confident of extending that gap at the top having lost only one game so far this season.

The hosts have been impressive so far this season and are in third place. They won't be an easy team for Liverpool to deal with.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played at the City Ground on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

26
M. Sels
5
Murillo
7
N. Williams
34
O. Aina
31
N. Milenkovic
14
C. Hudson-Odoi
21
A. Elanga
10
M. Gibbs-White
16
N. Dominguez
8
E. Anderson
11
C. Wood
1
A. Becker
5
I. Konate
4
V. van Dijk
26
A. Robertson
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
11
M. Salah
18
C. Gakpo
17
C. Jones
10
A. Mac Allister
38
R. Gravenberch
7
L. Diaz

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuno Espirito Santo

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest approaches the midweek encounter with minimal injury concerns. Danilo marked his return from an ankle problem with a brief substitute appearance against Luton, while Ibrahim Sangaré is the only player currently unavailable, also nursing a hamstring injury.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez continues to struggle for form. Adding to his woes, the Uruguayan is suspended for Tuesday’s match after he accumulated his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season.

The Reds are expected to be without only Núñez and Joe Gomez, who remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NFO

Last 5 matches

LIV

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

