How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The curtain falls on this season's FA Cup fifth round with an all-Premier League showdown as Nottingham Forest, chasing a top-four finish, welcome relegation-threatened Ipswich Town to the City Ground.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have hit a rough patch recently but still find themselves sitting third in the table. Meanwhile, despite showing plenty of fight throughout the campaign, Ipswich Town appear to be on a one-way street back to the championship.

Kieran McKenna's men made a promising start at Old Trafford in midweek, taking an early lead against Manchester United, but a brace from Jaden Philogene condemned them to a 3-2 defeat. That result left the Tractor Boys stranded in the drop zone, five points from safety.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played at City Ground on Monday, March 3, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nottingham Forest team news

In his usual fashion, Nuno Santo remained tight-lipped regarding team selection in his pre-match press conference, merely stating that a few unnamed players had picked up knocks that would require assessment over the weekend.

What is certain, however, is that Carlos Miguel will play no part after sustaining a hamstring injury against Exeter, leaving Matz Sels to continue between the sticks unless Wayne Hennessey is handed a surprise recall.

Given the level of opposition, Santo is unlikely to rotate as heavily as he did in the fourth round. However, Ramon Sosa—who found the net in both the third and fourth rounds—could be in line for a starting role.

Ipswich team news

On the other side, head coach Kieran McKenna was more forthcoming on the injury front, confirming that Omari Hutchinson is unavailable after suffering a knee injury against Manchester United. He joins Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Christian Walton (groin), and Kalvin Phillips (calf) on the sidelines.

Julio Enciso is also dealing with a knee issue but is ineligible regardless, while Conor Chaplin (knee) and Arijanet Muric (shoulder) could return to the squad.

With McKenna hinting that those who played key roles in earlier rounds will be rewarded, Hirst, who struck in the fourth round, may push Liam Delap for a starting spot up front. Meanwhile, Sammie Szmodics is likely to step in for the injured Hutchinson in the attacking third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links