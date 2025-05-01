How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest welcome Brentford to the City Ground on Thursday night, eyeing a return to third spot in the Premier League as the season edges towards its climax.

Despite a 2-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley, where Rico Lewis struck early and Josko Gvardiol wrapped it up shortly after the break, Nuno Espirito Santo's men are still riding high. A win here could send Forest rocketing back into third with just four games left, having already stunned Spurs with a 2-1 victory in North London not long ago.

Brentford, under the steady hand of Thomas Frank, still have a shot at sneaking into Europe. They're gunning for a top-eight or top-nine finish, which might just be enough to punch a ticket to the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Bees were buzzing in their latest outing, outscoring Brighton 4-2 at the Gtech, with familiar names Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both getting on the scoresheet again. They've lost just once in their last five league games, and momentum is certainly with them.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England, on Thursday, May 1, 2025, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest, meanwhile, are boosted by the returns of Neco Williams and Ryan Yates from suspension, both missed out at Wembley. That likely spells a bench role for teenager Zach Abbott. Anthony Elanga, who surprisingly didn't start against City, is tipped to reclaim his spot in the XI.

The only lingering injury worry is Ola Aina, though the Nigerian defender is nearly ready to return. In the meantime, Harry Toffolo has filled in solidly on the left.

Brentford team news

Brentford are inching closer to having Igor Thiago and Aaron Hickey back in the fold, though Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva remain out of action. Yunus Emre Konak joined the injury list after picking up a knock just minutes after coming on against Brighton.

On the plus side, Rico Henry made his return with a 30-minute cameo, though Keane Lewis-Potter has impressed at left-back and may keep his place for now.

