How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news

Nottingham Forest, narrowly ahead of Saturday's visitors Aston Villa on goal difference, set the stage for what promises to be a tightly contested Premier League clash at The City Ground.

Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Manchester United, Forest will be eager to keep the momentum alive and delight their supporters once again. The Reds have been in fine form since the return of key forward Chris Wood to the starting lineup. The New Zealand international has been a thorn in the side of defenders this season, and he’s expected to pose a significant threat to Villa’s backline.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are looking to build on a gritty 1-0 victory over Southampton. However, Unai Emery's side has struggled away from home recently, enduring three consecutive road defeats. Despite their travel woes, Villa have turned a corner with back-to-back wins following a five-match slump, with a winless November setting the stage for a challenging stretch of fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester will be played at St. James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am PT/10:30 am ET on Saturday, December 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Chris Wood has been a standout performer this season, with only three players outscoring him in the league so far. With 10 goals to his name, he’s just four shy of matching his best-ever Premier League tally of 14, achieved both last season and during the 2019-20 campaign with Burnley. Remarkably, Wood’s next goal will be his 80th in the top flight, a milestone that underscores his consistency and quality.

On the injury front, Forest will be without Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed), while Alex Moreno also remains sidelined with an undisclosed issue.

Aston Villa team news

For Villa, Ollie Watkins has rediscovered his scoring touch, spurred on by the constant competition from super-sub Jhon Duran, who has proven to be a menace off the bench. Additionally, young attacker Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most powerful rising stars.

Villa are set to miss Jacob Ramsey (thigh), while Leon Bailey (thigh) is listed as questionable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links