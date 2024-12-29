How to watch today's Norwich vs QPR Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Queens Park Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on QPR in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Sunday.

Norwich are 12th in the standings and ended a winless run with a 2-1 win over Millwall in their most recent outing. QPR's unbeaten run came to an end in their last outing which ended in a 0-3 defeat to Swansea. The home team will fancy their chances of getting a win and climbing up the table.

How to watch Norwich vs Queens Park Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Norwich vs Queens Park Rangers kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The match will be played at Carrow Road on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET Sunday in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has already confirmed that forward Josh Sargent will remain unavailable for the remainder of 2024 due to injury.

In other team news, midfielder Kenny McLean is set to miss the upcoming match due to an ongoing four-match ban.

Additionally, the squad is managing injuries to several key players, including Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier, who are expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Queens Park Rangers team news

Defender Steve Cook will be unavailable for selection after the defender picked up an injury in his last outing for the team.

There are no fresh injury concerns from the visitors' camp ahead of their clash against Norwich this weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

