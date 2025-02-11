+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Carrow Road
How to watch today's Norwich City vs Preston Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Preston in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Monday.

Norwich are eighth in the standings and will be confident picking up another win here. Josh Sargent was on target as Monday's hosts held Derby in their most recent outing but they are unbeaten in their last three games.

Preston have only lost one out of their last five games across all competitions. They are down in 15th and are desperate for points to climb up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norwich vs Preston kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Carrow Road

The match will be played at the Carrow Road on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Norwich team news

Norwich will be missing Liam Gibbs, Gabriel Forsyth, Forson Amankwah, Onel Hernandez, and Anthony Springett for Tuesday night’s league encounter with Preston.

Preston team news

Meanwhile, Preston will be without Robbie Brady and Ben Whiteman.

Jordan Storey is also unlikely to feature after picking up an injury in the previous match against Blackburn.

Form

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PNE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NOR

Last 5 matches

PNE

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

