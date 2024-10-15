How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Northern Ireland and Bulgaria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will host Bulgaria in the Nations League on Tuesday evening, with Michael O'Neill's side still in contention to advance from their group.

O'Neill's team settled for a 0-0 draw against Belarus on Saturday, failing to capitalise on their opportunities despite controlling 62 percent of possession and registering 15 shots, seven of which were on target.

As it stands, Northern Ireland occupies third place in League C, Group 3, with four points. Meanwhile, Belarus and Bulgaria are ahead in first and second, respectively, with just five points each.

A victory for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park could propel them to the top of the group, depending on the outcome of the match between Belarus and Luxembourg.

Bulgaria, who edged out Northern Ireland 1-0 in their previous encounter in Plovdiv last month, also played to a 0-0 draw against Luxembourg on Saturday. The only goal they have scored in this competition so far was against O'Neill's side.

Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 pm PT Venue: Windsor Park

The match will be played at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

With both Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Conor Hazard sidelined due to injuries, coach Michael O'Neill handed a debut to 19-year-old Pierce Charles over the weekend. The Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper might once again find himself in the starting lineup, playing behind his older brother, Shea Charles, who is expected to take up a midfield role.

ADO Den Haag forward Lee Bonis also earned his first cap as a substitute and will compete with Callum Marshall and Jamie Reid for a spot in the attack. Reid has made his return after being sidelined by a blood clot, which caused him to miss last month's fixtures.

Rising talent Conor Bradley was given the captain's armband in the match against Belarus, and he's been a standout performer in the Nations League this season for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland possible XI: P. Charles; Hume, McNair, Toal; Bradley, Saville, S. Charles, Price, Lewis; Marshall, Reid.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Charles, Southwood, Pym, Clarke Defenders: Bradley, Lewis, Hume, Ballard, McNair, Toal, Spencer, Donnelly, Brown Midfielders: Charles, Galbraith, Price, Lane, McCann, Saville, Evans, Thompson, Boyd-Munce, Lyons, Johnston Forwards: Charles, Marshall, McCausland, Reid, Taylor, Smyth, Lavery, Magennis, McMenamin

Bulgaria team news

On the visitors' side, they will be missing influential Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev, due to a severe knee injury.

As a result, Valentin Antov, Georgi Kostadinov, and Ivaylo Chochev are battling for two spots in Bulgaria's midfield, likely anchoring a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Leading the attack, captain Kiril Despodov is expected to play in support of Aleksandar Kolev, who is still looking for his first goal after nine international appearances. Despodov scored the decisive goal in the reverse fixture, marking the 15th goal of his international career. The PAOK winger has netted both of Bulgaria's last two Nations League goals and has contributed to four of their six wins so far.

Bulgaria possible XI: Mitov; Popov, Petkov, Atanasov, Nurnberger; Kostadinov, Chochev; Despodov, Krastev, Kirilov; Kolev.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mitov, Vutsov, Dyulgerov Defenders: Lyaskov, Antov, S. Petrov, Atanasov, Turitsov, Popov, H. Petrov Midfielders: Iliev, Kostadinov, Chochev, Panayotov, Yusein, I. Minchev, Krastev Forwards: Ivanov, Kirilov, Despodov, G. Minchev, M. Minchev, Dimitrov

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 09/08/24 Bulgaria 1-1 Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League 10/13/21 Bulgaria 2-2 Northern Ireland World Championship Qual. UEFA 04/01/21 Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria World Championship Qual. UEFA

