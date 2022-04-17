Watch: Neymar's stunning improvised volley in PSG vs Marseille

Ryan Tolmich
Getty

The Brazilian winger lobbed a fantastic finish to seize the early advantage in Le Classique

Neymar scored a stunning volley on Sunday as the Paris Saint-Germain star gave his side the early lead against Marseille.

The Brazilian's goal came in the 12th minute of Sunday's clash between the top two teams in Ligue 1.

Neymar was on the receiving end of a pass from Marco Verratti, with the winger being forced to improvise on the fly as he lobbed home a chip to give PSG the lead.

Watch: Neymar's stunning goal

