Watch: Neymar's stunning improvised volley in PSG vs Marseille

Neymar scored a stunning volley on Sunday as the Paris Saint-Germain star gave his side the early lead against Marseille.

The Brazilian's goal came in the 12th minute of Sunday's clash between the top two teams in Ligue 1.

Neymar was on the receiving end of a pass from Marco Verratti, with the winger being forced to improvise on the fly as he lobbed home a chip to give PSG the lead.

Watch: Neymar's stunning goal

Simply sublime! 🤩



A perfect cross in behind from Marco Verratti and a stunning improvised volley from Neymar! 💫



Le Classique off to a flyer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xL0zjY5Ud — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 17, 2022 ¡YA GANA EL PSG!@neymarjr no demora en darle la ventaja a los parisinos



🍿No te pierdas el PSG vs. Marsella en vivo por beIN SPORTS Ñ.#PSGOM 🇫🇷 #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/mbm5e49eTg — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 17, 2022

