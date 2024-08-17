This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
St James' Park
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Newcastle vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams with very different ambitions for the 2024-25 season will kick off their respective campaigns at St. James' Park this Saturday afternoon as Champions League-chasing Newcastle United host Premier League newcomers Southampton.

A seventh-place finish was respectable for Eddie Howe & Co. last season given the wider circumstances involving a full-blown injury crisis and the rigours of Champions League football, but the Magpies will be aiming to return to European competitions after missing out entirely this time around.

Southampton, meanwhile, clinched promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last time out, finishing fourth after 46 games and then beating Norwich City and Leeds United in the postseason tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomN/A
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
Canadafubo
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar (subscription required)
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

In the UK, the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton will not be broadcast live on TV due to the Saturday 3 pm blackout rule. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

In the United States, though, the game will be available to stream live on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle vs Southampton kick-off time & stadium

Date:Saturday, August 17, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm BST / 10 am ET
Venue:St. James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle vs Southampton will be played at St. James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

The injury woes at St James' Park have persisted into the summer, with several key players still sidelined. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are both recovering from knee injuries and are not expected to return until January. Callum Wilson is dealing with a back issue, while Lewis Miley and Matt Targett are also on the mend with ankle and calf issues, respectively.

Fabian Schar is expected to be available despite injuring his ankle in the last pre-season match. Sandro Tonali will also be back in action on August 28, once his suspension for betting ends.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:

Pope, Vlachodimos, Dúbravka, Gillespie, Ruddy

Defenders:Trippier, Botman, Hall, Schär, Livramento, Burn, Lascelles, Targett, Krafth, Kelly, Lewis, Ashby, Murphy
Midfielders:Guimarães, Tonali, Almirón, Joelinton, Barnes, Willock, Miley, Longstaff, Fraser, Hayden, Harrison, White
Forwards:Isak, Gordon, Wilson, Kuol, Murphy, Osula

Southampton team news

The visitors will be without goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu due to an Achilles rupture, leaving Alex McCarthy to take the reins in goal, despite competition from Joe Lumley and Mateusz Lis. In the attacking department, Kamaldeen Sulemana is nursing an ankle injury.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters; Downes, Smallbone, Aribo; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bazunu, Lis, McCarthy, Lumley
Defenders:Bednarek, Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Edwards, Taylor, Manning, Larios, Stephens, Wood, Bree
Midfielders:Sulemana, Alcaraz, Lallana, Aribo, Amo-Ameyaw, Charles, Smallbone, Downes
Forwards:Brereton Díaz, Onuachu, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Stewart, Dibling, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/04/23Newcastle United 3-1 SouthamptonPremier League
01/02/23Newcastle United 2-1 SouthamptonEFL Cup
25/01/23Southampton 0-1 Newcastle UnitedEFL Cup
06/11/22Southampton 1-4 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
11/03/22Southampton 1-2 Newcastle UnitedPremier League

Useful links

