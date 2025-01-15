How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eddie Howe's high-flying Newcastle United aim to extend their remarkable winning streak to nine matches across all competitions when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to St James' Park on Wednesday night.

With hopes of ending their nearly 70-year trophy drought, the Magpies have positioned themselves as favorites for a spot in the EFL Cup final and have also secured a place in the FA Cup fourth round, where they will face Birmingham City next month.

Meanwhile, Vitor Pereira's Wolves face a more pressing challenge in the Premier League. After former coach Nuno Espirito Santo guided Nottingham Forest to a surprising 3-0 triumph on January 6, Wolves sit precariously in 17th place, hovering just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), this match will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Wednesday, January 15, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle's FA Cup victory over Bromley was slightly overshadowed by a muscular injury to Harvey Barnes, who was forced off at halftime. Howe has expressed concerns over the winger's availability for the near future.

The Magpies are already dealing with the absences of Alexander Isak (thigh), Sven Botman (groin), Jacob Murphy (muscle), and Joe Willock (knock), though none are believed to have serious issues, leaving room for potential midweek returns. However, Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (thigh), Emil Krafth (shoulder), and Nick Pope (knee) remain unavailable. The club is also navigating transfer speculation surrounding Martin Dubravka, with Al Shabab continuing their pursuit of the Slovakian goalkeeper.

Wolverhampton team news

On the other side, Wolves will welcome back Matheus Cunha, who has completed a two-match suspension and is ready to lead their attack. However, injury concerns persist, with Craig Dawson (calf), Nelson Semedo (thigh), and Toti Gomes (thigh) all unlikely to feature. Mario Lemina is recovering from an illness but faces pressure from Pereira to clarify his commitment to the team amid speculation over his future.

Long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, and Yerson Mosquera remain sidelined with knee injuries. However, there is a glimmer of hope that Traore could make a return before the month's end.

