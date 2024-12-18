How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Brentford Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United gear up for a crucial clash as they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Fresh off a commanding 4-0 triumph over Leicester City in Premier League action over the weekend, the Magpies are back on home turf with ambitions of progressing to the semi-finals of the cup competition.

Brentford, on the other hand, arrive at this stage following an impressive campaign thus far. Although they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, the Bees have been buzzing near the top four and sit just five points adrift as they approach the midway point of the season following their stellar Premier League start.

Victory for Newcastle would match their best-ever EFL Cup run, having last reached the semi-finals in the 2020-21 campaign, where they fell to Tottenham Hotspur over two legs.

These two sides crossed paths in a thrilling Premier League encounter earlier this month at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford claimed a resounding 4-2 victory. Wednesday's matchup offers the Magpies a chance at redemption as both teams aim for cup glory.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the EFL Cup match between Newcastle and Brentford will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Newcastle vs Brentford kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup St James' Park

The Carabao Cup match between Newcastle and Brentford will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am ET on Wednesday, December 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Nick Pope faces a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, but his absence didn't hinder Newcastle United over the weekend, as Martin Dubravka stepped in to secure their first clean sheet in six matches.

In terms of the defensive lineup, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman are expected to rejoin the squad early in the new year, while Jamaal Lascelles remains further behind in his recovery. Callum Wilson also continues to deal with another injury in what has been a frustratingly stop-start season for the forward.

Joelinton, meanwhile, drew criticism from manager Eddie Howe for earning a booking just moments after being cautioned to tread carefully during the win over Leicester City. The resulting suspension will be served during the weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town, as yellow card bans don’t apply to cup competitions.

Brentford team news

On the Brentford side, Vitaly Janelt returned to action over the weekend, making an appearance off the bench in the second half. However, Mathias Jensen remains just short of full fitness and is unlikely to feature.

Manager Thomas Frank adjusted his tactics during the trip to Chelsea, diverging from the setup that secured a league win against Newcastle earlier this month. Following a valiant performance at Stamford Bridge, Frank is expected to stick to the same system, as he typically does for away fixtures.

On the injury front, Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, and Aaron Hickey are all ruled out until 2025, with no immediate updates anticipated on Hickey's recovery timeline.

