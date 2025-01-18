How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Newcastle will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday.
There's no stopping Newcastle at the moment. They are on an incredible nine-game winning run across all competitions and have looked unbeatable during the run so far.
Bournemouth are eighth in the standings and their problem is that they have registered three draws in their last five fixtures. It will be a tough task for them to challenge the hosts.
How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, UNIVERSO and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Newcastle vs Bournemouth kick-off time
The match will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Newcastle team news
Nick Pope and Jamaal Lascelles are ruled out of contention for this fixture.
Callum Wilson and Emil Krafth are not expected to return until February.
Bournemouth team news
For the visitors, Adam Smith, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, and Luis Sinisterra remain unavailable.
Julian Araujo and Marcos Senesi are continuing their recovery on the sidelines.