How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in a highly anticipated NHL match on their home ice as they look to continue their five-game winning streak.

The Rangers have a good 50-20-4 record overall, and a 16-5-0 record against teams in the metropolitan division. Their offensive prowess is clear; they have scored 254 goals, and given up only 203 only, for a big +51 scoring difference.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had a somewhat average season. They have a 32-30-11 record overall, and a 10-7-5 record against teams in their division. They have scored 213 goals, and given up 217, for a -4 scoring difference.

This thrilling NHL clash between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be the third time this season that these two teams will face each other.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL clash between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York at 7:00 pm EDT, on April 01, 2024.

Date April 01, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the thrilling NHL match between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can tune into TVAS-D, SN-PIT, and MSG to catch all the actions of the NHL match between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Team News

New York Rangers Team News

The New York Rangers; upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins will have some big roster problems.

Because of a lower-body injury, Jacob Trouba will not be able to play. This makes their defense unit even weaker.

Additionally, forward Blake Wheeler will not be able to play for the Rangers for the rest of the season as he continues to heal from a lower-body injury.

With Philip Chytil out for the season because of an upper-body injury, they lost another scoring player who was expected to help the team.

If the Rangers want to keep their winning streak against a tough team like the Penguins, these absences will absolutely test their strength and toughness.

Pittsburgh Penguins Team News

The Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the New York Rangers with numerous important players out due to injuries.

Forward Jansen Harkins will not be able to play due to his upper-body injury, which means that the Penguins will miss his offensive skills in the team.

Additionally, the team will be lacking Noel Acciari's skills because he's suffering from a lower-body injury, which will make their defense and depth even worse.

Matt Nieto will also not be playing because he hurt his knee, which will make things harder for the Penguins on both ends of the ice.

Because of these absences, the Penguins will need their other players to step up and fill the void, if they want to win against the Rangers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL matchups: