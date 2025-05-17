How to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are set to hit the road for a high-profile showdown against the New York Liberty in a marquee nonconference clash at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

After falling just short of a historic three-peat last year, the Aces enter the new season with a renewed sense of purpose and a few changes aimed at pushing them back to the WNBA summit.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are still riding high after finally breaking through and capturing their first-ever WNBA championship—a crowning achievement for one of the league’s original franchises. New York topped the regular-season standings with an impressive 32-8 record, and now they’re aiming to defend their crown.

Leading the charge once again for Las Vegas is none other than A’ja Wilson. The reigning league MVP added a third trophy to her collection last season (also earning the honor in 2020 and 2022) and remains the centerpiece of the Aces’ title aspirations.

Wilson put up staggering numbers in 2023—averaging 26.9 points and 11.9 boards per game. She dominated the scoring charts, comfortably outpacing her peers, with Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale trailing at 22.2 PPG. Wilson also finished second in rebounding, just behind rising star Angel Reese.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Aces will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in New York.

Date Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Team News & Key Performers

New York Liberty Team News

Across the court, New York boasts a star-studded lineup of their own, anchored by three elite talents who all ranked inside the top seven of ESPN’s preseason player rankings: Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu.

Stewart, slotted third overall on that list, remains one of the game’s most versatile forwards, capable of stretching defenses from the perimeter or punishing them in the paint. She averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last year and continues to be a matchup nightmare.

Jonquel Jones, ranked sixth, brings muscle and grit to the Liberty frontcourt. The 6ft 6in powerhouse was the MVP of last year’s Finals and turned in a strong regular season with 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per outing. Rounding out the trio is Ionescu, ranked seventh, a sharpshooting guard who fuels New York’s offense with her playmaking and deep shooting. She added 18.2 points and dished out 6.2 assists per game in 2023.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Las Vegas made a bold offseason move by trading away longtime star Kelsey Plum, but they didn’t come away empty-handed. They landed Jewel Loyd, a dynamic 5-foot-11 guard who earned All-Star and Olympic honors last season while pouring in 19.7 points per game for Seattle. Loyd’s arrival adds firepower to an already potent backcourt, which also features Jackie Young, a reliable perimeter threat who averaged 15.8 points a night.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: