How to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

Two of the WNBA’s premier scorers will take center stage Sunday as Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty host Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream in a high-powered Eastern Conference showdown.

Stewart, currently fourth in the league in scoring with 19.6 points per game, continues to anchor a Liberty squad that sits third in the standings at 13-6. New York is coming off a big-time 87-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces earlier this week and has claimed two of its last three outings. They’re chasing Minnesota in the playoff race, trailing the league leaders by four games.

On the flip side, Gray enters the matchup ranked eighth in scoring at 18.7 points per contest, leading an Atlanta squad that’s been treading water lately. The Dream dropped a tough one to the Indiana Fever on Friday, 99-82, and have now fallen in four of their last six games. At 12-8 overall, Atlanta sits fifth in the WNBA standings, 5.5 games behind Minnesota.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Peachtree TV, WWOR, Liberty Live

Peachtree TV, WWOR, Liberty Live Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Team News & Key Performers

New York Liberty Team News

For the Liberty, Stewart and backcourt partner Sabrina Ionescu are a nightmare for opposing defenses. Ionescu is just a hair behind Stewart in scoring at 19.4 per game and also leads the squad in steals with 1.6 per outing. New York has two other players averaging in double figures, and Natasha Cloud, listed as questionable for Sunday, leads the team in assists with 6.2 per game. Stewart also tops the rebounding chart with 6.5 boards and provides a strong last line of defense, swatting 1.3 shots per contest.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Gray and Rhyne Howard form Atlanta’s one-two punch, with Howard contributing 16.5 points and a team-best 4.5 assists per game. The Dream also get double-digit scoring from two additional contributors, while Brionna Jones controls the boards with 7.8 rebounds a night. Howard sets the tone defensively with 1.6 steals per game, and Brittney Griner protects the paint with 1.2 blocks per contest.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: