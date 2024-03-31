How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to take place on March 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET in an NBA match.

The New York Knicks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jalen Brunson scored an amazing 61 points in overtime in their loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 130-126.

The Knicks have won 24 of their 37 home games, which is a good mark. Furthermore, they have shown toughness in close games, with a 3-2 record in games decided by three points or less.

On the other hand, the Thunder have shown how good they are on the road by winning 22 of their 36 away games. With an amazing 49.9% shooting percentage, they score 120.5 points per game and are the leaders in the Western Conference in scoring.

The Knicks have been good at making three-point shots this season, making 13.2 average per game. It's almost the same as the 13.4 three-pointers per game that the Thunder usually let in. On the other hand, the Thunder have been great from long range, making 13.4 three-pointers per game on average this season, which is 0. more than what the Knicks usually give up.

This is the second time in this season that these two sides have played with each other. The Thunder won their last meeting, which took place on December 28th, 129-120. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points to lead the Thunder, while Julius Randle scored 25 points to lead the Knicks.

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date & Puck Drop Time

The New York Knicks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a highly anticipated NBA match on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The match will occur at 7:00 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY, USA.

Date Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY, USA

How to watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Viewers can watch the New York Knicks vs the Oklahoma City Thunder game on MSG and Bally Sports OK, two local TV networks. Radio stations like SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7, and WWLS 98.1FM OKC play the games, and people can stream the match on FUBO TV.

FUBO TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

New York Knicks Team News

The New York Knicks will face severe difficulties due to injuries as they prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. A key player for the Knicks, Julius Randle, will be out with a shoulder injury, which will mean that the team will miss his ability to score, defend, and make plays. Additionally, the Knicks are facing a harder time because OG Anunoby and Alec Burks are not playing. Anunoby has an arm injury and Burks has a shoulder problem. With these players out, the Knicks will have to test how deep and tough their lineup is as they try to beat the Thunder, who are a tough opponent.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face a huge obstacle as they prepare to face the New York Knicks as a standout player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out due to a quad injury. Gilgeous-Alexander is a tough player for the Thunder who can score and set up plays. His loss will be felt on both ends of the court. The team will, however, look to other important players to step up when he becomes unavailable. Chet Holmgren becomes a well-known player because he showcases his skills on the boards by grabbing an impressive 7.9 rebounds per game and making an effort on defense by blocking 2.4 shots per game. Cason Wallace is also expected to be very important, making important impacts on both ends of the floor. During Gilgeous-Alexander's absence, the Thunder will need players like Holmgren and Wallace to perform well if they want to beat the Knicks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA matchups: