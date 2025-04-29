How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons will head into a do-or-die Game 5 showdown at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, hoping to keep their postseason dreams alive against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time
The Knicks and the Pistons will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in Manhatten, New York.
Date
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Madison Square Garden
Location
Manhatten, New York
How to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Pistons live on:
- National TV: TNT
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL
- Streaming service: Sling TV
Streaming the game with a VPN
New York Knicks team news & key performers
One concern for the Knicks is the status of center Mitchell Robinson, who was limited by illness in Game 4 and saw just nine minutes of action, including only one in the second half. His availability remains uncertain heading into Tuesday’s contest.
Jalen Brunson continues to cement his legacy in the Big Apple. The Knicks’ floor general notched his 15th 30-point performance in the playoffs, putting him just three behind franchise icon Patrick Ewing’s all-time postseason mark of 18 such games.
Detroit Pistons team news & key performers
On the Detroit side, the injury bug continues to bite. Explosive guard Jaden Ivey remains sidelined with a lower leg injury, although there is optimism that he could return in the coming weeks should the Pistons extend their playoff run. Forward Isaiah Stewart also missed Game 4 with a knee issue and is considered highly questionable for Tuesday’s must-win matchup in New York.
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Head-to-Head Record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/27/25
NBA
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
93 – 94
04/25/25
NBA
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
116 – 118
04/22/25
NBA
New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons
94 – 100
04/20/25
NBA
New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons
123 – 112
04/11/25
NBA
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
115 – 106