How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons will head into a do-or-die Game 5 showdown at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, hoping to keep their postseason dreams alive against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs the Detroit Pistons NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks and the Pistons will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in Manhatten, New York.

Date Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location Manhatten, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Pistons live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Local TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL

NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL Streaming service: Sling TV

New York Knicks team news & key performers

One concern for the Knicks is the status of center Mitchell Robinson, who was limited by illness in Game 4 and saw just nine minutes of action, including only one in the second half. His availability remains uncertain heading into Tuesday’s contest.

Jalen Brunson continues to cement his legacy in the Big Apple. The Knicks’ floor general notched his 15th 30-point performance in the playoffs, putting him just three behind franchise icon Patrick Ewing’s all-time postseason mark of 18 such games.

Detroit Pistons team news & key performers

On the Detroit side, the injury bug continues to bite. Explosive guard Jaden Ivey remains sidelined with a lower leg injury, although there is optimism that he could return in the coming weeks should the Pistons extend their playoff run. Forward Isaiah Stewart also missed Game 4 with a knee issue and is considered highly questionable for Tuesday’s must-win matchup in New York.

