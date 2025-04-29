This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Knicks vs Pistons NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Detroit Pistons will head into a do-or-die Game 5 showdown at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, hoping to keep their postseason dreams alive against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks and the Pistons will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in Manhatten, New York.

Date

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Venue

Madison Square Garden

Location

Manhatten, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Pistons live on:

  • National TV: TNT
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL
  • Streaming service: Sling TV
New York Knicks team news & key performers

One concern for the Knicks is the status of center Mitchell Robinson, who was limited by illness in Game 4 and saw just nine minutes of action, including only one in the second half. His availability remains uncertain heading into Tuesday’s contest.

Jalen Brunson continues to cement his legacy in the Big Apple. The Knicks’ floor general notched his 15th 30-point performance in the playoffs, putting him just three behind franchise icon Patrick Ewing’s all-time postseason mark of 18 such games.

Detroit Pistons team news & key performers

On the Detroit side, the injury bug continues to bite. Explosive guard Jaden Ivey remains sidelined with a lower leg injury, although there is optimism that he could return in the coming weeks should the Pistons extend their playoff run. Forward Isaiah Stewart also missed Game 4 with a knee issue and is considered highly questionable for Tuesday’s must-win matchup in New York.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Head-to-Head Record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/27/25

NBA

Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks

93 – 94

04/25/25

NBA

Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks

116 – 118

04/22/25

NBA

New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons

94 – 100

04/20/25

NBA

New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons

123 – 112

04/11/25

NBA

Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks

115 – 106

