How to watch today’s New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns is set to take place on April 1, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Pelicans have a 26-19 record against the Western Conference teams, scoring 115.2 points per game and beating their opponents by an average of 4.9 points.

On the other hand, the Suns have a record of 24-21 against opponents from the Western Conference. When their opponents commit more turnovers than they do, they have a solid 17-5 record with an average of 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Pelicans have made 48.7% of their shots from their field this season, which is better than the Suns' 46.4% shooting accuracy against them. Despite this, the Suns score more than the Pelicans, getting 116.7 points per game compared to 110.3 points per game for the Pelicans.

This will be the second time this season that these two teams have played each other. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 123-109 in their first face-off this season, which occurred on January 20.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Date & Puck Drop Time

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Phoenix Suns in a high-voltage NBA match on Monday, April 01, 2024. The action will take place at 8:00 pm ET, at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans,

Date Monday, April 01, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 PT Arena Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns on Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at &74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to Bally Sports New Orleans, and Arizona's Family 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports to watch the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns.

Additionally, Fans can enjoy this epic NBA battle between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns on the radio by tuning into SiriusXM, WRNO99.5FM/S: KGLA 105.7 FM, and KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Team News

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

The Pelicans are getting ready for the next game, but they are having some trouble with their lineup. Brandon Ingram is still out with a knee injury, and Josh Alvarado's fitness is uncertain because of a hip problem that will only get better over time. Even with these losses, the team can still count on their best players to step up.

Zion Williamson is leading the way. He scores an amazing 22.8 points per game and is an extremely strong offensive threat.

Also, Jonas Valaciunas stands out because he is so good at grabbing rebounds. He averages 9.1 per game, making him a strong team force.

These key players will lead the way for the Pelicans as they try to get over their physical problems and make a statement on the court.

Phoenix Suns Team News

The Suns will be without Damion Lee because of a knee injury as they get ready for their next game against the New Orleans Pelicans. But they still have a lot of great players on their team, including Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic, who play together brilliantly.

Durant is the team's top scorer, averaging 27.6 points, and 1.3 blocks per game, which shows how good he is both offensively and defensively.

On the other hand, Nurkic rules the boards, grabbing an amazing average of 10.9 rebounds per game and giving his team important second chances.

Despite Lee's absence, the Suns are still a strong team. Durant leads the offense and Nurkic anchors the defense, making the Suns a dangerous opponent.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns in NBA matches: