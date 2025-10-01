How to watch New Mexico State vs Sam Houston NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Sam Houston Bearkats are still hunting for that elusive first victory of 2025, limping into Week 6 with an 0-4 mark and plenty to prove.

New Mexico State, sitting at 2-2, opened the season on the right foot with wins over Bryant and Tulsa, but the Aggies have stumbled hard since, dropping two straight and looking to stop the bleeding under the Thursday night lights.

Sam Houston’s road hasn’t been easy, either. The Bearkats took their lumps early, none worse than a humbling 55-0 drubbing at the hands of then-No. 8 Texas on Sept. 20. Still, after a much-needed bye week to regroup, the tables have turned—Sam Houston will actually enter this one as the favorite. For a program desperate to flip the script, that’s not just an opportunity; it’s a lifeline. If the Bearkats can’t cash in here, the questions about where this season is headed will only get louder.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New Mexico State vs Sam Houston NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

New Mexico State vs Sam Houston: Date and kick-off time

The New Mexico State will take on Sam Houston in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Aggie Memorial Stadium in University Park, New Mexico .

Date Thursday, October 2, 2025 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Aggie Memorial Stadium Location University Park, New Mexico

New Mexico State vs Sam Houston team news & key players

New Mexico State Aggies team news

Over on the Aggies’ side, Logan Fife didn’t exactly light it up against New Mexico, but he did put up 255 yards on 20-of-37 passing, though he was kept out of the end zone and picked once. Kadarius Calloway chipped in on the ground with 34 yards on eight totes (4.3 per carry) and added a few short catches, but the real spark came from Donovan Faupel. Targeted 11 times, he hauled in six passes for 97 yards, averaging a healthy 16.2 yards per reception and providing the lone consistent punch for the Aggies’ offense.

San Houston State Bearkats team news

Hunter Watson’s outing against Texas was a grind, to say the least. The Bearkats’ signal-caller managed just 86 yards through the air on 13-of-25 passing (52.0%), tossing a pick and failing to find the end zone. He tried to make up for it with his legs, adding 15 carries for 32 yards, but the Longhorns’ defense kept him bottled up all afternoon. Landan Brown never got rolling either, stuck at four yards on six carries, though he did contribute six grabs for 37 yards out of the backfield. The lone big play in the passing game? A single 22-yard reception by Grady O’Neill.