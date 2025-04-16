How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils versus the Detroit Red Wings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils (42-32-7) host the Detroit Red Wings (38-35-7) at the Prudential Centre on Wednesday in a matchup between two teams who’ve struggled to generate consistent offence.

For Detroit, another postseason will come and go without an appearance. The Red Wings’ offensive issues continue to plague them, averaging just 2.87 goals per game. Their attack is overly reliant on the top lines—Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and Alex DeBrincat have combined for 93 goals and 121 assists—but the depth scoring remains thin. Only five players have reached the 12-goal mark, allowing opposing defences to zero in on Detroit’s front-end firepower.

New Jersey, despite securing a playoff berth, hasn’t been much better offensively, netting just 2.95 goals per contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New Jersey Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TNT

Local TV Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit – BSD

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit – BSD Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Raymond leads the club with 78 points, including 27 goals and 51 assists, and has been particularly dangerous on the power play, notching eight goals and 29 helpers. Larkin has chipped in with 29 goals and 39 assists, while Jonathan Berggren rounds out the top line with 11 goals and 11 assists. DeBrincat, who paces the team with 37 goals, anchors the second line alongside Patrick Kane (21 goals, 37 assists) and Marco Kasper (18 goals, 17 assists).

Detroit Red Wings team news

Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier have done the heavy lifting, combining for 56 goals and 99 assists. Bratt leads the team with 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists), while Hischier’s 35 goals are a team-high to go along with 32 assists. Ondrej Palat adds secondary production with 15 goals and 13 assists.

Timo Meier, who has 25 goals and 25 assists, leads the Devils’ second line, flanked by Dawson Mercer (17 goals, 16 assists). On the back end, rookie defenseman Luke Hughes has emerged as a steady offensive contributor, racking up seven goals and 35 assists.

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

Head-to-head matches