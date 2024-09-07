+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League A
Philips Stadion
How to watch today's Netherlands vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League ANetherlandsNetherlands vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first group game of the UEFA Nations League at the Philips Stadium on Saturday.

League A Group 3 also includes Germany and Hungary, making it crucial for both teams to avoid falling behind. It must be noted that finishing third or fourth in the group could lead to relegation.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, FS2 and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

Date:September 7, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm ET
Venue:Philips Stadium

The match will be played at the Philips Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Since the Netherlands' Euro 2024 exit, Ronald Koeman has revamped his squad, leaving out midfielders Marten de Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Micky van de Ven and Joey Veerman have withdrawn due to injuries, with Jan Paul van Hecke and Justin Kluivert stepping in as replacements.

Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Gravenberch; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Brobbey

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Olij, Flekken
Defenders:Geertruida, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Frimpong, Timber, Van Hecke, Hato, Dumfries
Midfielders:Schouten, Timber, Simons, Reijnders, Gravenberch
Forwards:Weghorst, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee, Kluivert

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Bosnia will welcome back their all-time top scorer Edin Dzeko (65 international goals) into the squad, after he missed their previous match due to injury.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Bosnia predicted XI: Piric; Radeljic, Ahmedhodzic, Katic, Bicakcic, Kolasinac; Gigovic, Krunic, Tahirovic, Hajradinovic; Dzeko

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vasilj, Pirić, Hadžikić
Defenders:Bičakčić, Hadžikadunić, Ahmedhodžić, Gazibegović, Dedić, Mujakić, Barišić, Katić, Radeljić
Midfielders:Krunić, Hajradinović, Tahirović, Šarić, Burnić, Huseinbašić, Gigović, Varešanović, Bašić, Đakovac, Bajraktarević
Forwards:Džeko, Demirović, Tabaković

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 2020Netherlands 3-1 BosniaNations League
October 2020Bosnia 0-0 NetherlandsNations League

Useful links

