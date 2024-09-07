How to watch today's Netherlands vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Netherlands will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first group game of the UEFA Nations League at the Philips Stadium on Saturday.
League A Group 3 also includes Germany and Hungary, making it crucial for both teams to avoid falling behind. It must be noted that finishing third or fourth in the group could lead to relegation.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, FS2 and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time
|Date:
|September 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Philips Stadium
The match will be played at the Philips Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Netherlands team news
Since the Netherlands' Euro 2024 exit, Ronald Koeman has revamped his squad, leaving out midfielders Marten de Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Micky van de Ven and Joey Veerman have withdrawn due to injuries, with Jan Paul van Hecke and Justin Kluivert stepping in as replacements.
Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Gravenberch; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Brobbey
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Olij, Flekken
|Defenders:
|Geertruida, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Frimpong, Timber, Van Hecke, Hato, Dumfries
|Midfielders:
|Schouten, Timber, Simons, Reijnders, Gravenberch
|Forwards:
|Weghorst, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee, Kluivert
Bosnia and Herzegovina team news
Bosnia will welcome back their all-time top scorer Edin Dzeko (65 international goals) into the squad, after he missed their previous match due to injury.
There are no other injury concerns in the camp.
Bosnia predicted XI: Piric; Radeljic, Ahmedhodzic, Katic, Bicakcic, Kolasinac; Gigovic, Krunic, Tahirovic, Hajradinovic; Dzeko
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vasilj, Pirić, Hadžikić
|Defenders:
|Bičakčić, Hadžikadunić, Ahmedhodžić, Gazibegović, Dedić, Mujakić, Barišić, Katić, Radeljić
|Midfielders:
|Krunić, Hajradinović, Tahirović, Šarić, Burnić, Huseinbašić, Gigović, Varešanović, Bašić, Đakovac, Bajraktarević
|Forwards:
|Džeko, Demirović, Tabaković
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 2020
|Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia
|Nations League
|October 2020
|Bosnia 0-0 Netherlands
|Nations League