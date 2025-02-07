How to Watch Nebraska at Iowa: Live Stream NCAA Wrestling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Iowa versus Nebraska NCAA Wrestling event.

A massive Big Ten wrestling showdown takes place Friday night as No. 6 Nebraska visits No. 2 Iowa in a battle of conference powerhouses at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Match Details

Date Friday, February 7, 2025 Time 7:00 pm CT/8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, IA TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Records

The Hawkeyes (10-1, 4-1 Big Ten) look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season to No. 1 Penn State. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers (9-2, 4-1 Big Ten) enter on a three-dual win streak.

Key Matchups

The most anticipated bout of the night comes at 149 pounds, featuring No. 2 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) against No. 4 Kyle Parco (Iowa). Parco holds a 2-0 career advantage in their previous meetings.

What to Watch

Nebraska could build an early lead, being favored in four of the first five matches. However, Iowa's strength in the upper weights, including No. 2 Michael Caliendo (165), No. 6 Patrick Kennedy (174), and No. 1 Stephen Buchanan (197), could prove decisive.

Historical Context

Iowa leads the all-time series 37-10-1 and has won 15 straight against the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes won last year's meeting 22-10 in Lincoln, though both teams feature significantly different lineups this season.

