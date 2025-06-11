How to Watch NCAA Outdoor Championships, Men's Day 1: Live Stream Men's & Women's College Track and Field, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream NCAA Outdoor Championships: College Track and Field.

The 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are set to begin, bringing together the nation's top collegiate athletes for a week of intense competition. Men's Day 1 will feature a packed schedule of preliminary rounds and semifinals, setting the stage for the crowning of new champions and the breaking of records.

Event Information

When Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time 7:00 PM ET Where Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The men's program on Day 1 includes the 1500 meters, 100 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, 200 meters, and the 10,000 meters, as well as field events like the hammer throw, javelin, long jump, pole vault, and shot put. The 1500 meters features standout athletes such as Simeon Birnbaum (Oregon, 3:39.79), Nathan Green (Washington, 3:46.47), and Abel Teffra (Georgetown, 3:38.65), all aiming for a spot in the finals.

The 100-meter dash will see some of the fastest collegiate sprinters, while the 110-meter hurdles include Ja'Qualon Scott (Texas A&M, 13.16) and Kendrick Smallwood (Texas, 13.13), both among the top qualifiers this season. In the 10,000 meters, Ishmael Kipkurui (New Mexico, 28:09.32) and Habtom Samuel (New Mexico, 28:09.33) are expected to set a fast pace, with several runners entering with sub-29-minute credentials.

