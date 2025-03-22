How to Watch NCAA Championships Final: Live Stream College Wrestling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream NCAA Championships, Final: College Wrestling.

The stage is set for the final day of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, with the championship matches scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET. The tournament, held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, has already delivered thrilling performances, upsets, and standout victories from top contenders like Penn State, Iowa, and Oklahoma State.

Game Information

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Where Wells Fargo Center TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Top Matchups

125 lbs: Vincent Robinson (NC State) will face off against Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State). Robinson, a three-time All-American, seeks his first NCAA title, while Spratley looks to cap off an impressive season.

133 lbs: Lucas Byrd (Illinois) takes on Drake Ayala (Iowa). Both wrestlers are highly seeded and have shown exceptional skill throughout the tournament.141 lbs: Brock Hardy (Nebraska) meets Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) in what promises to be a closely contested match.

285 lbs: Gable Steveson (Minnesota) faces Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State) in a heavyweight showdown that could be one of the most anticipated matches of the night.

Team Standings

Penn State enters the final day as the favorite to win their fourth consecutive team title, with Iowa and Oklahoma State closely behind. Nebraska also has a strong presence with multiple finalists.

Live stream NCAA College Wrestling Championships Final on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.