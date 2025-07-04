How to Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 edition.

The countdown is on for the 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, the wildest Fourth of July tradition on Coney Island.

This year’s event promises major drama, with Joey Chestnut making his much-anticipated return after a one-year absence.

Chestnut, the undisputed king of competitive eating, was sidelined in 2024 due to a sponsorship dispute but is back to reclaim his throne and the coveted Mustard Belt.

Event Information

When Friday, July 4, 2025 Time 12:00 PM ET Where Coney Island TV Channel ESPN2 Live Stream Fubo (Get a free trial!)

Chestnut’s resume is legendary: he’s won the contest 16 times in 17 years and holds the all-time world record—76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, set in 2021.

He even upped the ante last year in a separate showdown, devouring 83 hot dogs and buns in a head-to-head battle with Takeru Kobayashi.

But the field is hungry: Patrick Bertoletti, who took the title last year with 58 hot dogs, returns as the defending champ, joined by top contenders like Geoffrey Esper, James Webb, and Nick Wehry.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo is chasing her fourth straight title and 11th overall.

Sudo set a new women’s record in 2024, inhaling 51 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Her biggest challenger is likely Michelle Lesco, the only person to interrupt Sudo’s reign since 2014.

