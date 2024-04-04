How to watch today’s Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NHL clash between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues is set to place on April 04, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena.

The Nashville Predators will host the St. Louis Blues following their exciting overtime 3-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

With an impressive 43-28-4 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Central Division games, the Predators have been showing how capable they are on the ice. They have a strong 22-10-0 record, where they commit fewer penalties than their opponents.

On the other hand, the St. Louis Blues come into the game with an overall record of 40-31-4 and a marginally worse Central Division record of 10-12-1. They have, nevertheless, established themselves as strong rivals in close games, with an impressive 12-3-3 record in games decided by a single goal.

This Thursday's game is the third time in the season that these two teams will face each other. The last time they faced off each other, the Predators won the battle 5-2 against the Blues.

Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Nashville Predators will take on the St. Louis Blues in a highly anticipated NHL match on April 04, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET. The action will take place at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date April 04, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch the Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch all the actions of this thrilling NHL match between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues live on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues Team News

Nashville Predators Team News

The Nashville Predators will be without a defenseman Dante Fabbro for the upcoming game against the Blues because of an upper-body injury. Alexandre Carrier's availability is still unknown because he is dealing with a similar injury.

Even with these problems, the Predators can rely on the outstanding play of their best players. Filip Forsberg is leading the way with his impressive 84 points and 41 goals showing how good he is at scoring and how important he is to the team's success.

Roman Josi, along with Forsberg, is one of the most prominent players for the Predators. His skills and leadership on the ice helped the team both offensively and defensively.

Even though some important players aren't there, Nashville'slineup is still strong enough to compete at the highest level against the Blues.

St. Louis Blues Team News

The St. Louis Blues will have to go through the rest of the season without Oskar Sundqvist because of his season-ending ACL injury. Sundqvist's absence is a significant setback for the team because his contributions on the ice and in the locker room are valued.

However, the Blues continued to rely on their best players to step in and fill the void for the team. Pavel Buchnevich has been a constant scoring threat for the Blues. He is the most goal-scorer in this team with 26 goals.

Robert Thomas, on the other hand, has demonstrated his ability to create plays with an extraordinary 51 assists.

With these important players at the forefront, the Blues are still committed to overcoming obstacles and pursuing success on the ice.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues in the NHL matchups: