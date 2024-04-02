How to watch today’s Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins is set to take place on April 2, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET in an NHL match.

Nashville has an impressive home record, with 21 wins, 15 losses, and 1 overtime loss. Which contributes to an overall record of 43 wins, 27 losses, and four overtime losses. Especially noteworthy, the Predators have done exceptionally well when using power plays, as evident by their 20-9-1 record.

Boston comes into the game with a great overall record of 43 wins, 17 losses, and 15 OT losses. They also have a great road record of 20-8-9. Amazingly, the Bruins have a 40-3-7 record in games where they score three or more goals, showing how dominant they are.

This approaching game will be the second meeting between the teams this season, in the meeting, the Bruins won 3-2.

Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL match between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins will take place on April 2 2024, at 8:00 pm ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date April 2 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm pt Arena Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch the Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins on BSSO and NESN for regional coverage of the match. Also, ESPN+ provides fans with full coverage and commentary of a wide range of NHL matchups through streaming access.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins Team News

Nashville Predators Team news

The Defense lineup of the Nashville Predators will be missing a few key players when they take on the Boston Bruins. Dante Fabbro is still out because of an injury to his upper body, and Alexandre Carrier is described as day-to-day because of the same injury.

Nashville will try to make up for these defense problems with their offensive firepower. This season, Filip Forsberg has been an outstanding player, scoring 41 goals and setting up 43 assists.

Additionally, Gustav Nyquist has been very productive lately, scoring five goals and setting up seven assists in the team's last ten games. Their offensive efforts will be very important for the Predators if they want to get a very important win over the Bruins.

Boston Bruins Team News

The Boston Bruins will be missing several significant players when they face the Nashville Predators for different reasons. Pat Maroon is absent due to a back issue, and Milan Lucic is not playing because of personal matters.

Derek Forbort remains out with an unknown injury, which makes the Bruins' defense even weaker. Additionally, Matthew Poitras is not available because he injured his shoulder. The Bruins have to rely on other players to step up and make up for these key players' losses.

After some failures, the Bruins will try to bounce back and keep their competitive edge against the Predators in what should be a pretty intense game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins in NHL matches: