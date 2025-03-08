How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series GOVX 200: Live Stream Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series GOVX 200.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix Raceway this Saturday, March 8, for the highly anticipated GOVX 200. As the fourth race of the 2025 season, this 200-lap showdown on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval promises intense competition and thrilling moments for fans. The green flag drops at 5 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW and MRN Radio.

Race Information

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Where Phoenix Raceway TV Channel CW Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Preview

This year’s GOVX 200 marks the 21st running of the event at Phoenix Raceway and is part of a packed weekend of racing action. The race features a full field of 38 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series regulars Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola, who will compete alongside Xfinity Series stars like Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, and Sam Mayer.

Bowman, an Arizona native, will pilot the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in his lone Xfinity start of the season, adding a local favorite to the mix.

Chandler Smith, last year’s winner, will not return to defend his title, leaving the door wide open for a new champion to emerge. Rising talents like Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil will look to make their mark, while veterans like Brandon Jones and Matt DiBenedetto aim to leverage their experience.

Adding star power to the event, actors Clancy Brown and Luke Cook will serve as co-grand marshals, delivering the iconic "start your engines" command. Their presence underscores the growing appeal of NASCAR events as entertainment spectacles.

