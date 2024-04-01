How to watch today’s Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians are preparing for their first home game against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 01, 2024, at the Wankhede Stadium, after suffering a heartbreaking demolition derby loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajib Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed the Mumbai Indians' spirits by breaking the record of the highest team total - 277 runs in just 20 overs in their previous encounter.

The Rajasthan Royals have had a great start to the season by clinching victories in their first two games. They defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in their first match, and in their second match, they had a comfortable 12-run win against the Delhi Capitals. The RR are currently in the third place in the IPL standings, having won two games in a row.

The Mumbai Indians are struggling due to losing two straight games. As a result, they're in ninth place in the IPL standings. They are keen to get back and recapture their momentum against the Royals.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Date & Play Start Time

The IPL clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals is set to occur on Monday, April 01, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. The action will take place at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals through WillowTV. The streaming platform for watching WillowTV is SlingTV. SlingTV offers two packages including WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Deshi Binge Plus.

A SlingTV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only &50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Team News

Mumbai Indians Team News

Though Mumbai Indians had a promising beginning in their first two IPL 2024 matches, their batting lineup has found it difficult to chase down targets, despite noteworthy individual performances from Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dewald Brevis.

Even though MI's bowling showed a good performance against the GT in their first match, they struggled against SRG in their second match, even if Jasprit Bumrah had an excellent stint.

The team was unable to properly stop the flow of runs, leaving them vulnerable to the opposition's onslaught.

As they get ready against the RR, they will attempt to regain their winning form defeating the Royals depending on their depth batting and bowling lineups.

MI Probable XI Against RR

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The initial IPL 2024 matches in Jaipur have seen outstanding batting performances from Riyan Parag and skipper Sanju Samson, which have boosted the team chemistry of the Rajasthan Royals. They have put together above-average scores on the board, showing how skilled they are and how much they have helped the team succeed.

Additionally, RR's bowling unit has become a formidable force, effectively protecting challenging totals. there have been some good bowlers, like Sandeep Sharma, and Avesh Khan, who have delivered amazing overs at crucial times, like in the death overs against the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

The Royals' defensive ability has been brilliantly improved by every individual in the team working as a unit, making the team a strong and formidable contender in the tournament.

RR Probable XI Against MI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals in IPL matchups: