How to Watch Montverde Academy (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.): Live Stream High School Basketball, TV Channel

A highly anticipated high school basketball showdown takes place this Saturday as national powerhouse Montverde Academy travels to face IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. This matchup features two of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country.

Game Details

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue IMG Academy Location Bradenton, FL TV Channel ESPNU Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Records & Recent Performance

Montverde Academy enters the contest with a 14-4 record, having faced some recent challenges with losses to Columbus (79-59) and AZ Compass Prep (45-41). IMG Academy stands at 16-5, showing resilience despite recent setbacks to Randolph-Macon Academy and Wasatch Academy.

What to Watch

This game is part of the IMG Event weekend, coming right after Montverde faces La Lumiere the previous night. The Eagles and Ascenders have developed an intense rivalry, with their matchups consistently featuring future collegiate and professional talent.

Key Statistics

Montverde Academy boasts a .778 winning percentage, while IMG Academy is close behind at .762. Both teams have demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level of high school basketball, making this a must-watch contest for basketball fans.

Broadcast Information

ESPNU will provide national television coverage of this elite matchup, bringing the intensity of high school basketball's premier programs to viewers across the country. The game serves as the marquee event of IMG's showcase weekend, highlighting some of the nation's top basketball talent.

Live stream IMG Academy Event: Montverde Academy (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.) on Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.