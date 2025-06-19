How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks: Live Stream CFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks: CFL Football.

The Montreal Alouettes (2-0) will visit the Edmonton Elks (0-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM ET.

Event Information

When Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time 9:00 PM ET Where Commonwealth Stadium TV Channel CBSSN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Montreal enters the contest with a perfect 2-0 record, having convincingly defeated the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks by a combined score of 67-28. Their defense has been particularly impressive, leading the league in points allowed per game (10.0), net yards allowed per game (279.0), and rushing yards allowed per game (34.0). Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Lwal Uguak anchor that defense, which already has six takeaways in two games.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is 0-1 after a tough 31-14 loss to the BC Lions in their opener, where their defense struggled against both the pass and the run. Quarterback Tre Ford completed 18 of 27 passes for 178 yards in the Week 1 loss and added 54 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

