How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild vs. the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will feature the Vegas Golden Knights travelling to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Golden Knights find themselves trailing 2-1 in the series after falling 5-2 to the Wild on Thursday night in Minnesota. After claiming victory in Game 1, Vegas has stumbled, dropping back-to-back contests by the same 5-2 scoreline, including one on home ice earlier this week.

Minnesota seized the momentum early in Game 3, jumping out to a 2-1 lead in the opening period and never relinquishing control. Left winger Kirill Kaprizov stole the spotlight, lighting the lamp twice on the power play to pace the Wild to a comfortable win.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet in an epic NHL action on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Minnesota Wild team news

On the flip side, Minnesota’s attack has been firing on all cylinders. Kaprizov and Matt Boldy have led the way with eight goals and five assists between them. Secondary scoring has been strong too, with Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman, and Marcus Foligno combining for three goals and four assists. The Wild’s blue line has also made its presence felt, with Zeev Buium, Zach Bogosian, and Jonas Brodin each chipping in assists to keep the offense flowing.

Defensively, Minnesota has tightened the screws, yielding just four goals over the past two games and only two in Game 3. Brock Faber and Jonas Brodin have anchored the top pairings with authority, while Bogosian, Jared Spurgeon, and Jacob Middleton have added crucial depth. Between the pipes, Filip Gustavsson has been rock-solid, turning aside 83 of the 90 shots he's faced so far.

Vegas Golden Knights team news

For the Golden Knights, offensive production has been patchy. Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden, and Brandon Saad have combined for four goals and three assists, while defensemen Noah Hanifin and Alex Pietrangelo have chipped in with two goals and four helpers. However, beyond that handful, the attack has gone quiet. Vegas desperately needs stars Jack Eichel and Mark Stone to find their form—after posting a combined 47 goals and 114 assists in the regular season, they have yet to register a single point in this series.

While the offense has sputtered, Vegas’ defensive play has been even more concerning. The Knights have surrendered five goals in each of the last two games. Though Hanifin and Pietrangelo have done their part on the top pairing, the rest of the defensive corps has been leaky, allowing Minnesota to pepper the net with scoring chances. Goaltender Adin Hill has also struggled mightily, conceding 10 goals on just 57 shots across the last two outings.

