How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United welcome Inter Miami to Allianz Field on Saturday for a high-stakes MLS showdown between two clubs in strong positions in their respective conferences.

Minnesota, currently second in the Western Conference, are looking to extend their home advantage and recent winning run. Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, come into the match fresh off a dominant 4-1 victory and sit fourth in the East, eager to maintain momentum as the season heats up.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

The match will be played at Allianz Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United are riding a wave of good form, having ended a three-match winless streak with a convincing 3-0 away win at Austin. However, the Loons are managing a few squad absences.

Key midfielder Kervin Arriaga remains out with injury, and Hassani Dotson is also unavailable, limiting options in the center of the park. Forward Oluwaseyi is fit and in excellent form, with eight goal involvements in ten MLS games this season, and is expected to lead the attack. The team’s defensive solidity remains a strength, but depth will be tested in midfield due to these injuries.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami travel to Minnesota with renewed confidence after snapping a poor run with a 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls, featuring goals from Fafà Picault, Marcelo Weigandt, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi.

The Herons are expected to field their strongest available lineup, as they are no longer juggling other competitions and have no major new injury concerns reported for this match. Drake Callender, David Ruiz, and a few squad players were previously listed as missing, but the core of Messi, Suárez, and Busquets is fit and available.

With squad rotation less of a factor now, Javier Mascherano’s side will look to capitalize on their attacking firepower.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MIN Last match MIA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Inter Miami CF 2 - 1 Minnesota United 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

