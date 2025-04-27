How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Timberwolves vs Lakers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed the upper hand in their first-round series, pulling away late for a 116-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series advantage. The scene now shifts back to Target Center, where the Wolves will try to push their lead further in Sunday’s Game 4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves and the Lakers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, April 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Lakers live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV Channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Minnesota, on the other hand, has leaned heavily on its defence all season, ranking sixth in points allowed (109.3), sixth in defending the three, and seventh in opponent field goal percentage. Offensively, they averaged 114.3 points per game, good for 11th in the league, with Anthony Edwards leading the charge behind a breakout campaign, 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

In Saturday's Game 3 win, Edwards once again rose to the occasion, pouring in 29 points, including seven clutch points in the final five minutes, while also collecting eight rebounds and eight assists. The Timberwolves finished on a devastating 13-1 run, suffocating the Lakers defensively and turning their 19 turnovers into crucial points. Jaden McDaniels delivered a massive spark with a 30-point performance, and Naz Reid hit a critical triple late to seal the deal. Minnesota shot an efficient 48.4% from the floor and committed just eight turnovers, completely outclassing the Lakers in key moments.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Over the regular season, the Lakers put up 113.4 points per game (17th overall), with Luka Dončić leading the way (28.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 7.5 apg) alongside the ageless LeBron James (24.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 8.2 apg). Against the spread (ATS), Los Angeles went 46-37-2 overall but struggled on the road, posting an 18-22-2 ATS mark. Defensively, they were respectable, ranking 11th in points allowed per contest (112.2).

LeBron James turned in a historic effort in Game 3, pouring in 38 points, the most ever by a player aged 40 or older, while also grabbing 10 boards and dishing four assists. Meanwhile, Luka Dončić, battling through a stomach illness, had a rough outing, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting, alongside eight assists and seven rebounds, but coughed up five turnovers.

